How to Unlock Red Dead Redemption 2 Fast Travel

One of the key points that I mentioned in my review of Red Dead Redemption 2 is that it is a game that wants you to take it slow. Many modern conveniences of open-world games are gone, and at first, this appears to be the same with fast travel. If you want to get places quickly though, don’t worry, there is a form of fast travel in the game, even if you have to invest a little bit in your camp to unlock it.

Soon after reaching Chapter 2, you can begin to make upgrades to your camp. You’ll have to have the ledger available next to the donation box to do so, which comes a little while into Chapter 2, the camp at Horseshoe Overlook. Don’t worry, the upgrades will travel with you from camp to camp as you progress, so these are worth investing in early on.

Once you have the ledger available, go into it and upgrade Dutch’s tent. After that you can upgrade Arthur’s tent, which will give you a fast travel map. The fast travel map will allow Arthur to quickly travel to some prominent places he’s been before, but it will not let you travel quickly back to camp, so there’s still some legwork involved in making your way around the map.

There are a couple of other options for moving about easily too. Auto-ride lets you set your horse towards a waypoint and ride without touching the controller. Just hold down the X button and then hold the touchpad to go into the cinematic camera. Release everything and you’ll be on your way. Just know that you can still encounter random events on the road, and you still have to wait for the full travel time to arrive.

If you want to rent a stagecoach or ride the train, you can do that too, but it will cost you money and the stops may not be ideal. That’s Red Dead Redemption 2 for you though. It wants to take away those usual conveniences to make you rethink how you game a little bit. A random encounter on the side of the road might not just be a task to do, it could now become a genuine inconvenience to your current quest, taking you far off your intended path. The return trip could cost a pretty sum, or land you with a bunch of other random encounters.

