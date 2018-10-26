A Lot of You Called in Sick to Play Red Dead Redemption 2, According to Social Analytics

We’ve all done it at some time or another. A great game comes out, and we either schedule some time away from work, or we- *COUGH* call in and- *COUGH* oh boy, I think I’m- *Cough cough* I think I’m coming down with something. Sorry, I’m going to have to cut this article short, I’m not feeling quite myself today—which also just happens to be the Red Dead Redemption 2 release day—and have to go home to uh, sleep. Yeah, that’s it. Sleeping off this really bad case of the sick that I have.

PS4 Notification: Chandler Wood is now Online. Playing Red Dead Redemption 2.

According to the social analytics firm Fizziology (via VentureBeat), a whole lot of you called in sick to work today in order to get your Red Dead Redemption 2 fix. Or at least you’ve talked about calling in sick on social media. After analyzing more than 800,000 tweets about Red Dead Redemption 2, Fizziology came to the conclusion that 1.5 times more people were taking the day off for this game than for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Despite great sales and reception for both God of War and Spider-Man, Red Dead Redemption 2 beat both of them out on the “sorry boss, I can’t come in today” scale by more than three times. And it was also noted that people just weren’t that hyped for Shadow of the Tomb Raider. Red Dead Redemption 2 cleared it with 12 times the number of “sick” folks playing that game on release day.

This isn’t actually a polling of short-handed managers though, so we have no way of knowing if people followed through with their claims to call in sick. Maybe it was just wishful thinking for their social media audiences, and they’ve been chomping at the bit all day at work, knowing that either a package awaits them or the digital version is already downloaded and ready to go. It also paints a potential early look at sales for the game, especially with the continued frequency of Red Dead-related tweets since the game’s launch. Fizziology says RDR2 mentions are averaging about 14,000 per hour.

The game is just that good though. While we don’t know the official commercial impact quite yet, Red Dead Redemption 2 has officially set itself critically as the highest rated game of the generation (and among the upper echelons of the greatest games of all time). Our own review called it a genre-redefining game that raises the bar for video games. If you were planning on getting the Platinum Trophy, however, you’ll have to wait for Red Dead Online to release next month. Some of the trophies require the multiplayer to obtain.

Did you take a Red Dead Redemption 2 sick day? Where does your boss think you are right now? Hey, where did all of the PSLS writers go? Guess they must have all come down with that cold that I hear is going around.

[Source: Fizziology via Venturebeat]