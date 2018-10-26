FromSoftware Talks About Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’s Inspirations

FromSoftware has made the differences between the Souls series and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice abundantly clear. Of the most notable is the latter’s inclusion of stealth. Sneaking through an environment will offer players tactical advantages and opportunities to eavesdrop on enemies. However, according to FromSoftware, navigating the entirety of the game in this fashion may or may not be practical. The studio’s Community Manager, Yasuhiro Kitao, delved further into this and offered insight as to the game’s inspiration.

During an interview with DualShockers, Kitao explained FromSoftware is not sure whether a stealth-only playthrough is possible.

Of course you’ll still need to defeat the bosses. We don’t know if a full-stealth approach will be possible just yet, but much like the Dark Souls speedrun scene, there are definitely some speedrun elements in there that I think fans are going to enjoy.

Kitao was then asked about the inspiration fueling Sekiro’s creation. As expected, Tenchu, an older action-adventure series from the developer, received mention.

When we decided to create a game set in Japan, with the shinobi as a motif, we did think about Tenchu, and that was the initial impetus for this game. Yet, in time, it gradually evolved and changed in various ways. It became simply a shinobi game set in Japan that FromSoftware and Miyazaki-san want to create right now. That’s what you see here.

Based on the gameplay shown, thus far, Sekiro looks like an amalgam of some of FromSoftware’s most beloved titles. We’ll see how it all melds to form the studio’s latest project soon enough.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice will creep onto the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on March 22, 2019.

[Source: DualShockers]