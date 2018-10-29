Balloons are Coming to Fortnite

Fortnite’s newest item is going to make things much more high-flying. Balloons will soon be coming to Epic’s battle royale game. While it’s not known how exactly they will factor into the game, it certainly looks like they might change things up.

The items were revealed through an in-game new release that also offered a brief description of what they do. It says, “Inflate balloons to defy gravity! Add balloons to increase your altitude!” It’s unknown how exactly they will factor into the game, although we should be seeing them introduced soon.

Based on the description, it looks like balloons will be consumable items. In addition, it appears you will be able to stack them to give yourself extra height. However, balloons are fragile. One shot and those items could go pop. It seems the balloons may lead to a high-risk, high-reward situation.

Balloons should operate similarly to the previously-introduced jetpacks, which gave players an extra height boost. Epic Games has continually experimented with introducing new items regularly in Fortnite. Some recent items include the Quadcrusher, Quad Launcher, and Chiller.

We shall see how the balloons change Fortnite when the newest update goes live. Are you excited to see balloons come to Fortnite? Let us know!

[Source: VGR]