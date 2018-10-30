Dragon Quest Builders 2 May Be Heading West in 2019

We knew Dragon Quest Builders 2 was coming to the PS4 and Switch in Japan on December 20, 2018, but now know it may be journeying out west on at least one platform sometime in 2019. It’s not the most specific timeframe, but at least we have some official confirmation.

The news was spotted in Nintendo’s most recent financial report, which included some upcoming releases. It should be noted that this news is specifically for the Nintendo Switch version, which will be published by Nintendo. However, a PlayStation 4 version is appearing in Japan, so this news and release window could apply to that, as well. Of course, we’ll have to wait for some official confirmation from Square Enix on Dragon Quest Builders 2’s PS4 release date.

For those unaware of what Dragon Quest Builders is, it’s a spin-off title that’s essentially Minecraft by way of Dragon Quest. The first title released on the PS3, PS4, and Vita, and you can read our review of the PS4 version here.

Dragon Quest has certainly some gained some momentum in the West lately, following the critical and commercial success of Dragon Quest XI. With a Dragon Quest X Western release under consideration, we may see more and more Dragon Quest titles getting worldwide releases.

Are you excited to potentially be playing Dragon Quest Builders 2 next year? Let us know!

[Source: Siliconera]