Here’s Your First Look at Henry Cavil as Geralt of Rivia

Netflix has decided to give us some treats this Halloween, instead of tricks. Seemingly out of nowhere, fans got a first look at Henry Cavil in the role as Geralt of Rivia in the streaming giant’s upcoming adaptation of The Witcher.

Check out Henry Cavill in-character here:

Get your first look at Henry Cavill in The Witcher! pic.twitter.com/1O2eWS1MkP — Netflix US (@netflix) October 31, 2018

For fans of The Witcher video games, Cavill’s appearance may be somewhat jarring. The series, which follows the novels, is set to take place prior to the video games, which could explain Geralt’s less-rugged appearance.

Cavill doesn’t speak during the clip, so we aren’t able to get an idea of his full performance. However, he already has one person on his side: the original voice actor for Geralt himself.

Cavill was announced as Geralt in September 2018. He joins Freya Allan from Into the Badlands, who is playing Ciri, and Anya Charlota from Wanderlust, who is Yennefer. Hopefully, we’ll see looks at them in-action soon enough.

There’s still no release date set for Netflix’s The Witcher, although production is aiming for a 2020 drop. With production underway, it certainly looks like the show is right on track.

What do you think of Henry Cavill as Geralt? Are you on board, or are you going to wait to hear him speak first? Let us know!