Learn More About the Kinda Funny Games Showcase Coming in December 2018

October 31, 2018Written by Janet Garcia

Kinda Funny Games Showcase

Following Shawn Layden’s announcement that there will not be a PlayStation Experience event in 2018, Kinda Funny Games’ Greg Miller stepped up to fill the void. He confirmed the Kinda Funny Games Showcase will be taking place on December 8, 2018 and has specified that it can be viewed at 10am PT on Kinda Funny Games’ Twitch channel.

There will be nearly 50 games taking the stage this winter. Following Miller’s Tweet, several developer and official game Twitter accounts announced that they’ll be part of the showcase. Among the titles appearing will be Aftercharge, Anew: The Distant LightLong Gone Days, and Turbolance. Appearances from developer studios such as Wraith Games, Rainbite, and Table 9 Studio have been confirmed.

More announcements and confirmations are sure to arrive over the coming weeks, now that Miller has emailed developers regarding next steps.

Who are you hoping makes an appearance at the 2018 Kinda Funny Games Showcase? Let us know in the comments below.

