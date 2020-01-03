As part of “Kinda Funny Day 2020,” the online entertainment company had a slew of updates about what it has planned for the rest of the year. Most notably for us here at a PlayStation site, 2020 will see the return of the popular PlayStation podcast “PS I Love You XOXO,” which originally ended its run back in 2017. You won’t have to wait long either; The show will return on Tuesday, January 6, 2020, with a new episode planned each week. The podcast gained a lot of traction throughout its initial run due to its hosts, Kinda Funny founders (and ex-IGN editors) Greg Miller and Colin Moriarty. The show will now be back, with Miller again at the helm, joined by co-host Blessing Adeoye Jr., formerly of gaming website OK Beast.

If the show is anything like it was in the past, PS I Love You XOXO will focus on PlayStation-related news, discussions about the past and future of the brand, and conversations with the audience. Each episode will run for around 90 minutes and will release every Tuesday. That said, Miller has gained a lot of experience in the years since the show last aired, so there could be some changes to the show we have yet to see revealed.

And, of course…one more thing. PS I Love You XOXO. Greg Miller. Blessing Adeoye. Every Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KfuvB43u9d — Kinda Funny (@KindaFunnyVids) January 3, 2020

The fans have been clamoring for PS I Love You to make a return since it ended in 2017 following the departure of Moriarty from the company. The podcast will now rejoin the ranks of other PlayStation podcasts like IGN’s Podcast Beyond! and the Official PlayStation Blogcast.

Kinda Funny was founded by a group of ex-IGN employees in 2015 following their departure from the site. Since then, Kinda Funny has amassed a huge following, as it covers video game news, pop culture, movies, and other forms of media.

