The Kinda Funny crew is cooking up another massive show with the upcoming Kinda Funny Games Showcase. According to Kinda Funny Co-Founder Greg Miller, over 60 indie games will get some time in the spotlight during the show. This number mirrors the amount of titles on display during the Showcase’s inaugural stream in December 2018.

Miller announced the news about the 60 indie games in a recent tweet on his personal page:

Oh, man. Less than a week to go. 60+ indie games. #KFGShowcase pic.twitter.com/GsZstBlH8k — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) June 4, 2019

The event will go live on June 10th at 4:30 pm PST, the same day conferences will be held by Ubisoft and Square Enix. With over 60 indie titles set to be unveiled, the Kinda Funny Games Showcase is bound to garner widespread attention. This certainly seems to have been the case with its past presentation, which served as somewhat of a stand-in for the absence of PlayStation Experience.

In the first Showcase, titles such as Ape Out, Jenny LeClue: Detectivu, Fight Knight, and more were highlighted in a manner that would’ve not otherwise occurred. The inaugural presentation is also where new details about The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Judgment, and Danganronpa Trilogy first surfaced. It is currently unclear whether titles beyond the realm of indie projects will feature in the Showcase.

June 10th and its many presentations won’t kick off the pre-E3 festivities. Microsoft, Bethesda, and Devolver Digital are all set to hold presentations on Sunday, June 9th. As such, folks at home should expect to stay glued to their screens throughout much of the day. On June 11th, Nintendo will stream a new Nintendo Direct. Of course, as many PlayStation fans are aware, Sony is sitting out for this E3. That hasn’t stopped speculation about what’s on the horizon from spreading, however. With Death Stranding set to launch this November, attention has turned to The Last of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. Both PlayStation 4 exclusives are rumored to launch in 2020.

[Source: Greg Miller on Twitter]