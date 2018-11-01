The Quiet Man ASAP to Get Its Limited Edition

Square Enix’s The Quiet Man is available worldwide now for the PlayStation 4 and PC for $14.99. But, there is a way to get more for your money. Until November 15, 2018, the game is available as a limited edition that includes the base game, a PlayStation 4 dynamic theme, and eight PlayStation Network avatars.

The Quiet Man is a three hour, live-action, narrative-driven brawler with a unique perspective. Here’s the official description:

In a story that unravels across a single night, players take the role of deaf protagonist Dane as he fights his way to discover the motives behind the kidnapping of songstress Lala by a mysterious masked man.

Stylized as a sort of a noir thriller, The Quiet Man bridges the gap between films and games by using 3D scanning and consulting an action choreographer to get the combat just right. The game supports subtitles in 29 languages (including French, Spanish, and Portuguese), but they’re only used when spoken dialogue is intended to be understood by the player.

While the experience’s length is akin to a long movie, a form of new game+ will appear one week after the game’s release. The free patch, entitled The Quiet Man–Answered–, “will offer answers to the unique mysteries of The Quiet Man by providing another play through with sound and voices.”

