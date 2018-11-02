Server Shutdown for PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale and Other PS3 Titles Delayed Until Early 2019

In late September 2018, we got word that three Sony Interactive Entertainment titles would lose online play. Servers for PlayStation All-Stars Battle Royale, Twisted Metal, and Warhawk were set to close on October 25, 2018, but according to an email sent to PlayStation users, this cut-off date has been extended. These titles and Sound Shapes will have online service until January 31, 2019.

While this is good news for titles originally set to lose service, it’s bad news for Sound Shapes. As a reminder, it is a game that marries platforming and music creation with refreshingly approachable results.

Below is the email in its entirety, shared on the PS3 subreddit by user TJF588.

Dear valued PlayStation customer, We wanted to update you on a planned service shut down, which impacts online access for Warhawk, Twisted Metal, PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale, and Sound Shapes. This has now been extended to January 31, 2019 at 12:00 AM PT. Following this shutdown, Warhawk will no longer be playable unless the PS3 system is set to LAN mode for local network play. For Twisted Metal and PlayStation All-Stars: Battle Royale, users can play the campaign offline as well as local (couch) multiplayer in split screen mode. For Sound Shapes, users will be able to play the campaign and all DLC purchases as well as create their own levels, however, users won’t be able to share their levels with the community or download community created levels. Sincerely, The PlayStation® Team

