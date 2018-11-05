Here’s When You Can Expect to Start Seeing Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Mercenary Live Events

The first of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey‘s Mercenary Live Events was scheduled to begin on October 17, 2018 and offer players high-level bounties to hunt and eliminate. From there, Ubisoft planned on hosting a new event each week. Unfortunately, things failed to launch as intended, with many users reporting issues. The event was pulled and rescheduled. Ubisoft has not yet implemented a fix, but a statement from the development team suggests the events should be back in working order within a few weeks.

The statement issued via Ubisoft’s forums page said,

We hope you’re enjoying your time exploring the land and sea of Ancient Greece! We’d like to provide an update on the status of the Epic Mercenary events. Two weeks ago, when we attempted to launch the first Epic Mercenary Event with Damais the Indifferent, we discovered that the content didn’t properly appear for a majority of our players. It wasn’t satisfactory to have an event available to only a portion of our players, so we decided to temporarily remove the Epic Mercenary Events from the game altogether until the issue is resolved. We are working on a fix and are hoping to introduce them later this month. We will provide an updated ETA as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will activate 1x Epic Ship Event each week moving forward. And as a thank you for your patience and understanding, we will be activating a discount of -80 Orichalcum for the Legendary item that Sargon (Oikos of the Olympians) will sell next week.

There’s still plenty of new content to access in Odyssey’s Ancient Greek setting while you wait. Recently, patch 1.0.6 added The Lost Tales of Greece, story content free to all who own the game. The patch also addressed several reported issues, such as the inability to recruit Evie and Bayek as Lieutenants aboard the Adrestia.

[Source: Ubisoft Forums]