The NFL Is Bringing Football to Fortnite

Two of the biggest media forces have teamed up for some football fun. Epic Games and the NFL are partnering to bring football-themed items to Fortnite. Players can select a uniform from any NFL team and put any number from 1 to 99 on it. However, if you’re not loyal to a certain team, there’s also a basic uniform unique to Fortnite. In addition, the uniforms will be available for both male and female avatars.

The announcement coincided with a video showing the uniforms in action:



There will also be a special referee skin, if you’d prefer to watch the action from the sidelines.

The football craziness isn’t just for skins, however. There will also be football-themed emotes, harvesting tools, and gliders, though we haven’t gotten a glimpse of those yet.

Interestingly, this is the first time Epic has teamed up with an outside company to create in-game gear. However, this it has engaged in some cross-promotion before. Back in May 2018, Avengers: Infinity War baddie Thanos came to Fortnite for a special Limited Time Event.

Recently, the Fortnite map went through a huge overhaul. Loot Lake transformed into a group of small islands after the Cube exploded. This followed the rollout of the 6.21 update, which introduced balloons.

Are you excited to show off your love of football in Fortnite? Let us know!

[Source: NFL]