Inasa Yoarashi Joins My Hero One’s Justice Next Week

My Hero One’s Justice, Bandai Namco and Byking’s 3D arena fighter based on the hit anime and manga My Hero Academia, has been out for just over a week now. But it’s not over yet. Bandai Namco has revealed a new DLC roster addition: Inasa Yoarashi. He’ll be added to the game, along with a new mission pack, on November 14, 2018.

The storm-bringer hero – Gale Force – joins the battle! Get ready to battle it out with Inasa Yoarashi and his Whirlwind quirk. Are you excited to charge at your opponents with powerful blows from a distance? Get #MYHEROONESJUSTICE today: https://t.co/CeDq6ANWrc pic.twitter.com/Vs3UelShAB — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) November 5, 2018

Inasa Yoarashi, also known as Gale Force, was introduced during the “Provisional Hero License Exam Arc” in My Hero Academia, which takes place during season three of the anime. He was one of the top recommended students for the series’ infamous U.A. High School, but withdrew his application due to a grudge against another character.

Here’s the official character bio from Bandai Namco: