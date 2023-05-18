My Hero Ultra Rumble Open Beta Trailer Sets Availability Dates

Bandai Namco announced on Thursday that a PlayStation-exclusive My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta will take place at the end of this month.

When is the My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta?

The My Hero Ultra Rumble open beta will begin for PlayStation users on May 25. It will run through June 1, 2023, which gives players a week to check out the title.

The beta will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 and will showcase new gameplay systems in the battle royale. These include both the Plus Ultra and Revival mechanics.

Players will also get to try out new characters in Tenya Iida, Kaminari Denki, and Itsuka Kendo, as well as the 12 characters from the game’s closed beta, including Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Ochaco Uraraka, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, Cementoss, All Might, Mt. Lady, Tomura Shigaraki, Dabi, Himiko Toga, and Mr. Compress.

Check out the My Hero Ultra Rumble trailer below:

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is a 24-player, team-based battle royale. Eight teams drop into an arena to duke it out with characters from the series. True to the anime, players will can use their chosen character’s abilities — or “Quirk” — on the battefield. Players will also be able to use their own abilities and also pick up Skill Cards that improve their Quirk Skills.