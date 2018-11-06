Nomura Expresses Interest in Remakes of Other Compilation of Final Fantasy VII Titles

At an event for The World Ends with You: Final Remix, producer Tetsuya Nomura, who also happens to be the director of the Final Fantasy VII Remake, received a demanding “question” from a fan, saying, “I want to play Before Crisis: Final Fantasy VII again!” Before Crisis was a mobile Final Fantasy title, the art for which was done by Nomura himself.

His response opened up a few questions. You can read it below.

Not everyone may know this, but I’m remaking Final Fantasy VII… (laughs). Right now I’m concentrating on Kingdom Hearts III, but when that’s finished, VII will be where I head next. I’m thinking about ideas regarding the remake’s release—I even spoke to producer Kitase about it today. All of us old-timers are considering various developments in regards to what accompanies the remake. Like if we can manage to do something about the Compilation [of Final Fantasy VII] titles too. But for the time being, please wait for VII‘s turn to come.

Besides the aforementioned Before Crisis, there are other some other Final Fantasy VII spin-offs that could apply, part of a collection called Compilation of Final Fantasy VII. Dirge of Cerberus: Final Fantasy VII, a PlayStation 2 game that starred Vincent, and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII, the PlayStation Portable game starring Zack, are two titles that are part of that collectio. The supposed episodic structure of the VII remake could potentially allow some of these cherished stories to make an appearance as either part of the game or DLC.

There’s still no official release date for the Final Fantasy VII Remake, but the prospect of other remakes for related titles is still exciting. What would you like to see done with some of those titles? Let us know what you think in the comments.

[Source: Gematsu]