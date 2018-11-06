This Week’s GTA Online Update Is All About Boosts and Discounts

Another week, another GTA Online update. While a lot of updates in the past have added new game modes and/or vehicles, this week things are a bit smaller-scale. That said, while there isn’t much in the way of new content, you can still reap some serious rewards logging into the game this week, including some great discounts and a big boost on earnings.

If you log into GTA Online this week, you can earn double GTA$ and RP in all Contact and Dispatch missions. That’s from now through November 12, 2018, so there’s plenty of time to rack up some currency. In addition, all Client Jobs from the Terrorbyte Nerve Center and Rockstar Stunt Races are also doubling rewards.

Once you’ve fattened your wallet, you can take advantage of this week’s discounts, which include all Nightclubs, and all Biker Businesses. Here’s the full list:

Nightlubs – 30% off

Nightclub Warehouse Add-Ons & Upgrades – 30% off

Biker Clubhouses – 35% off

Biker Businesses – 35% off

Biker Business Upgrades – 35% off

Of course, there are also discounts on certain vehicles. Not only are select high-end vehicles on sale, but vehicle upgrades from Lowriders and Lowriders: Custom Classics are as well. All of these are a flat 30% off. Here’s the list: