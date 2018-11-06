A Big Super Robot Wars Livestream is Set for Later This Month

As is the case with many Japanese game companies, Bandai Namco runs a semi-regular online broadcast for its long-running mecha anime crossover RPG series, Super Robot Wars. On November 19, 2018, the latest iteration of that livestream broadcast has been announced, and it could be time for something new.

The stream is currently advertised as featuring “the latest information on the Super Robot Wars series,” per translation of the official website from Gematsu. Developer B.B. Studio producer Takanobu Terada and comedian Gattsukitaika have been announced as guests, with more to come.

There’s no official confirmation that a new Super Robot Wars will be announced during this stream, but its runtime, set for 21:00 to 23:00 JST, is conspicuously double the usual length. Another piece of evidence presented by Gematsu is the actual announcement tweet, which does not contain a hashtag for the most recent release in the series, Super Robot Wars X-Omega:

If it is a new game, it could definitely be a big deal, even for mecha and Super Robot Wars fans outside of Japan. While Super Robot Wars X-Omega was a mobile game, the previous title, Super Robot Wars X did contain an English localization despite not seeing official release in North America.

[Source: Gematsu]