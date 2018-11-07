Dragon Quest XI Sales Top 4 Million Units Worldwide

Square Enix certainly looks to have a hit on their hands with Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age. The company announced that the newest entry in the long-running franchise hit a major sales milestone, as it has passed four million units sold worldwide. These numbers include both physical and digital sales for the PlayStation 4 and the Japan-exclusive 3DS versions.

A majority of these sales do come from Japan, with at least 3.2 million units being sold over there. While that means the West only sold around 800 thousand units, that’s certainly no slouch. Dragon Quest XI’s North American launch was the franchise’s best, more than doubling the previous record holder. It was previously stated Dragon Quest XI needed to sell well in the West for there to be more localizations. We shall see if Square Enix finds these numbers satisfactory enough in the end.

With the positive critical reception of Dragon Quest XI, some may have been hoping for bigger sales numbers in the West, but it certainly seems like the series has some momentum behind it. Dragon Quest Builders 2 may be coming to the West sometime in 2019. In addition, an offline version of Dragon Quest X remains a possibility. A brand-new Dragon Quest Monsters game has also been announced, starring Dragon Quest XI’s very own Erik and Mia.

Did you help contribute to that Dragon Quest XI sales figure by buying a copy? Let us know!

[Source: Square Enix via Gematsu]