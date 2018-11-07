H1Z1: Battle Royale Season 2 is Underway, Here’s the New Battle Pass

Today, Daybreak games introduced the Season 2 Battle Pass to H1Z1: Battle Royale. This premium purchase adds a new set of 75 reward tiers , and even introduces multiple new reward types. The Battle Pass is on sale now through in-game means, but PlayStation Store customers can get a little something extra.

Here are the official details, per a press release from Daybreak Games:

Season 2 of the Battle Pass includes 75 tiers, up from 30 in Season 1:

The Premium Battle Pass will be available for 750 Crowns in-game, OR there’s a special PlayStation Store bundle that includes the Premium Battle Pass AND an exclusive Skull Ops outfit.

Want to get a head start on unlocking your new outfits? A special Premium Battle Pass package will be available that also unlocks the first 25 tiers at a discount.

The Premium line of the Season 2 Battle Pass includes 4 new outfits, a host of new weapon skins, and a few new reward types.

There will be Free, Premium, and PlayStation Plus lines of the Battle Pass.

You will be able to unlock individual tiers of the Battle Pass with Crowns starting from the beginning of Season 2.

That PlayStation Store bundle is currently available for $19.99.

H1z1: Battle Royale Season 2 will be in operation until January 22, 2019.