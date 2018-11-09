Dragon Star Varnir Prepares to Breath Fire onto North America and Europe

Idea Factory International will release Dragon Star Varnir for the PlayStation 4 both physically and digitally in North America and Europe in spring 2019. Both English and Japanese voice-overs will be featured in the game, each accompanied by English subtitles. The game was originally released in Japan on October 11, 2018 and is known there as Varnir of the Dragon Star: Ecdysis of the Dragon.

You can check out an overview of the game, below.

In a world where the bones of an ancient beast tower over the land… The Knight Zephy is part of an order whose role is to hunt down witches—people seen as cursed beings for giving birth to dragons. When he is almost killed on one of these missions, two mysterious witches save him from the brink of death by feeding him dragon blood. Granted new magic abilities by their efforts, he soon finds his fate intertwined with the witches and reluctantly joins them to fight against an Empire out to destroy his kind, ruthless dragon hunters, and a witch more powerful than any in existence. Can they fight all this and save themselves, or will his new allies succumb to the dragon’s curse…?

Dragon Star Varnir also boasts a unique, vertically-oriented battle system that allows for interesting strategic choices when fighting enemies. When you’re not actively seeking the blood of dragons, you yourself may become one to turn the tide of battle.

Idea Factory International also stated that two CG scenes have been modified for its western release, censoring moments that might be considered inappropriate. This wouldn’t be the first time Sony has implemented censorship for Japanese titles making their way to western audiences.

Unleashing the dragon sounds all kinds of fun. How do you think this JRPG will stack up against others of its kind? Let us know in the comments!

[Source: YouTube via Gematsu]