Call of Duty and Astro Bot Are Among October’s Most-Downloaded Games

We’re right in the thick of fall, which means new games are coming out left and right. October 2018 alone had two heavyweights, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The two games both had record-breaking launches and duked it out for the top spot. Ultimately, though, Call of Duty secured the victory and became the best selling PSN download. Despite coming out in the tail end of the month, however, Red Dead Redemption put up a good fight and clocked in at number two.

A pleasant surprise is the success of the PlayStation VR-exclusive Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The critically-acclaimed game managed to be the top-selling VR game for the month. Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood also made it’s debut in the top ten. If you missed it, it’s nostalgic package of two beloved games.

Here are October 2018’s most-downloaded games:

PS4 Games Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Red Dead Redemption 2 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Fifa 19 Battlefield 1 Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2k19 Soulcalibur VI Castlevania: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood WWE 2k19 PSVR Games Astro Bot Rescue Mission Superhot VR Job Simulator Driveclub VR Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality PlayStation VR Worlds Firewall Zero Hour Creed: Rise to Glory Surgeon Simulator: Experiece Reality I Expect You to Die Free-to-Play Games Fortnite Warface H1Z1: Battle Royale Brawlhalla Paladins Warframe Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 Lite APB Reloaded DC Universe Online Free-to-Play 3on3 FreeStyle PS Vita Games God of War: Collection PS Vita Stardew Valley Jak and Daxter Collection Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition Persona 4 Golden Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory Akiba’s Beat Borderlands 2 Need for Speed Most Wanted Full Throtle Remastered PS4 Themes Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme Friday the 13th The Game Theme Tropical Skeleton Dance HiQ Dynamic Theme Welcome to Cyber City HiQ Dynamic Theme Legacy Dashboard Theme The Last of Us Outbreak Day Theme 4K Halloween Dynamic Theme Black Hole Void 4K Dynamic Theme Mega Man 30th Anniversary Theme – Dr. Light’s Lab PS Classics Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas Bully Metal Slug Anthology Resident Evil Code: Veronica X War of the Monsters Grand Theft Auto: Vice City The Warriors The King of Fighters Collection: The Orochi Saga Red Dead Revolver Manhunt

[Source: PlayStation Blog]