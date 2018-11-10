The Revised PlayStation 4 Pro (CUH-7200) Is Quieter Than Previous Models

Sony recently launched a revised version of its PlayStation 4 Pro console, a Digital Foundry review of which finds that it’s the quietest Pro in the market, offering a “night and day” improvement over the launch unit in terms of noise.

The CUH-7200 series is apparently only available as part of the Red Dead Redemption 2 bundle (as pointed out by ResetEra users back in September) at the moment, but with the holiday season approaching, we expect a full global roll-out.

Digital Foundry tested the new unit by running Sony Santa Monica’s God of War, which is known to make PS4 Pro fans spin loudly. The outlet noted:

Thanks to the God of War photo mode, our unit was locked to a solid 170W output for an entire day and the fan noise was not problematic at all. The new machine is clearly quieter than the CUH-7100 and delivers a night and day improvement over the launch machine. The sudden, jarring shifts in fan noise are no longer an issue and similar to the CUH-7100, the high pitch and annoying whine of the CUH-7000’s cooling system are gone. In the living room, during normal play, all you really detect is a constant ‘hum’.

Overall, the Xbox One X is still quieter than the PS4 Pro but as Digital Foundry puts it, Sony’s console is now pretty discreet.

We’ll update our readers when we have official word on CUH-7200 series’ global release.

[Source: Eurogamer]