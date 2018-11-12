Chimparty Is Bringing Its Monkey Business to the PS4 This Week

Get ready to bananas with the PlayStation 4’s newest PlayLink title, Chimparty, soon. Grab your friends and family, get your smartphones ready, and swing through four modes and 90 different minigames. Chimparty comes from NapNok games, developers of fellow PlayLink game Frantics, and will make its debut on November 13, 2018. A launch trailer will help you understand what is going on.

Watch the launch trailer to see all of the hijinks in action:

In Chimparty, you’ll be able to pick your own monkey avatar and play through four different modes. The first is Board Game mode, which is similar to Mario Party. Two to four players can go head-to-head on the game board, playing minigames to see who is the top dog (er, monkey). Different areas of the board will give you different dice, so always be sure to stay on your toes!

Solo Challenge mode allows you to traverse the board all by yourself. You are on the run from the fearsome Orangutan Bob, and your success in various minigames will determine your fate. Custom Game mode allows you to set the rules and minigames for the match, while Quick Play presents you with 10 random minigames to play through.

Be sure to have your smartphone ready, as Chimparty will launch for the PlayStation 4 on November 13, 2018. It joins a host of other smartphone-enabled games on the system, including Ticket to Ride and UNO.

Will you be barreling up your friends to play Chimparty? Have you experienced other PlayLink titles? Let us know!

[Source: PlayStation Blog]