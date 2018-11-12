Could a Crystal Dynamics Avengers Game Website Updated Hint at a Reveal?

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost two years since we first learned of the Square Enix-Marvel partnership in January 2017. It’s even harder to believe that we’ve heard virtually nothing about it since. However, a recent update to Crystal Dynamic’s website has led to speculation that we may see a formal reveal soon. Could an announcement be on its way?

Some internet users noticed Crystal Dynamics updated its projects hub recently, adding a press release to the section for The Avengers Project. Check it out here:

Marvel Entertainment and Square Enix have announced a new multi-year, multi-game licensing agreement to develop and publish original games based on beloved Marvel Super Heroes, beginning with The Avengers. This newly established partnership pairs the creative minds at Marvel and Square Enix for one of the most powerful alliances in interactive entertainment. The first blockbuster game is being crafted by Crystal Dynamics, developers of the award winning Tomb Raider series, in collaboration with Eidos Montréal, the home of the critically acclaimed and award-winning Deus Ex game series. The Avengers project is being designed for gamers worldwide and will be packed with all the characters, environments, and iconic moments that have thrilled longtime fans of the franchise. Featuring a completely original story, it will introduce a universe gamers can play in for years to come.

No, this announcement doesn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know. It mainly reinforces that Crystal Dynamics is partnering with Shadow of the Tomb Raider developer Eidos Montreal on the project. Crystal Dynamics recently opened a new studio to help work on the game. In addition, it brought in a handful of top-tier talent for its Avengers game.

This recent update has fueled fan chatter of a possible reveal at The Game Awards 2018. With more announcements planned than ever before, we may finally get our first look at what Crystal Dynamics has been cooking. Whatever it is, it’s certainly big, that’s for sure.

[Source: GearNuke]