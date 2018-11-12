Give Megalith a Whirl for Free With Tomorrow’s Open Beta

Disruptive Games has announced, via the PlayStation Blog, that tomorrow will see the launch of an open beta test for Megalith, a PSVR hero shooter that was announced during last year’s Paris Games Week.

The open beta test period will be pretty substantial, as the blog post alludes to it running over “the next couple of months” without mentioning an end date. Part of that could be related to the content structure, which will see only two of the five playable titans available for set periods, rotating every week.

Of course, if you go ahead and preorder Megalith, you’ll get immediate access to all five Titans, along with some bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of what comes with a preorder:

Immediately: Unlock all Titans available during the Beta.

Unlock all Titans available during the Beta. Bonus: Avatar pack including the starting five Titans.

Avatar pack including the starting five Titans. Bonus: One DLC Titan granted when the game releases.

One DLC Titan granted when the game releases. Exclusive: Epic skins for each of the starting five Titans when the game releases.

While it’s advertised as a hero shooter, Megalith also has some MOBA-like gameplay features, with players (in teams of two) needing to fight against/utilize towers and barriers, along with the ability to summon minions.

Here’s an official breakdown of each Titan:

Tundra: Frost Blast (Primary), Ice Shield, Ice Shackles, Permafrost, Ice Age (Ultimate)

Frost Blast (Primary), Ice Shield, Ice Shackles, Permafrost, Ice Age (Ultimate) Cipher: Bounce Launcher (Primary), Boomerang, Tether Pull, Rupture, Tracker Orbs (Ultimate)

Bounce Launcher (Primary), Boomerang, Tether Pull, Rupture, Tracker Orbs (Ultimate) Taur: Swipe (Primary), Charge, Acid Spit, Rage Mode, Stoneblock (Ultimate)

Swipe (Primary), Charge, Acid Spit, Rage Mode, Stoneblock (Ultimate) Aurora: Ethereal Burst (Primary),Chain Lightning, Ion Shell, Tempest, Wrath Of Heaven (Ultimate)

Ethereal Burst (Primary),Chain Lightning, Ion Shell, Tempest, Wrath Of Heaven (Ultimate) Hunter: Crossbow (Primary), Arrow Volley, Explosive Arrow, Talisman, Solar Beam (Ultimate)

[Source: PlayStation Blog]