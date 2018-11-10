The Next Major Overwatch Patch Will Require a Full Reinstall of the Game on All Platforms

Blizzard has announced that its next major patch for hit multiplayer shooter, Overwatch, will require a full reinstall of the game on all platforms.

A note on Blizzard’s forum explains that the development team is introducing some “fundamental” and “substantial” changes that can’t be simply patched over the current game. As a result, a full reinstall is required to handle the changes.

Blizzard’s official statement left many confused as it gave the impression that this development will affect PC clients only. However, in an email to Kotaku, the studio called it a “remaster” patch that will affect all platforms.

Among other things, the update will optimize memory, improve load times, reduce hard drive space that Overwatch occupies on the PlayStation 4, fix bugs across various maps, and make changes to support future content.

Upcoming content includes recently announced new hero, Ashe, and at least six other characters. Blizzard has also said that it’s looking into more PvE and story events.

The big “remaster” patch currently doesn’t have a release date or even a window but Blizzard said that it wanted to give players a heads up well in advance.

“We know that this isn’t ideal for people on metered connections, so hopefully this announcement helps you prepare for this coming update,” wrote the developer.

[Source: Blizzard, Kotaku]