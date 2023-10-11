Overwatch 2 Lilith Moira skin

Overwatch 2 Season 7 Skins Locked Behind $40 Paywall

By Daniel DeAngleo

Overwatch 2 Season 7 started yesterday, October 10, updating the Samoa map and re-working Sombra’s weapons and abilities. However, fans are unhappy with Blizzard’s decision to charge $40 for Season 7’s Diablo-inspired skins.

Overwatch 2 fans think the Season 7 Battle Pass is overpriced

In the spirit of Halloween, Overwatch 2 Season 7 introduces several new skins inspired by Blizzard’s Diablo 3 and Diablo 4. These include news skins for Zarya, Wrecking Ball, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, and two for Sombra. However, Season 7’s headliner is the new Lilith skin for Overwatch 2’s mad scientist Moira. Unfortunately, these new costumes don’t come cheap. Players who want Lilith Moira, Imperious Reinhardt, and their matching sprays will need to pay $39.99 for the latest Ultimate Battle Pass.

They kept the 40$ price tag for the season 7 Ultimate Battle Pass Bundle without having the additional value of the Invasion Bundle

byu/captain_awesome18 inOverwatch

Multiple Overwatch 2 players took to Reddit to criticize the pack’s pricing. One user even took the time to compare prices and content from previous Battle Passes. Blizzard introduced Ultimate Battle Passes in Season 3, replacing the Watchpoint Packs from Seasons 1 and 2. The Season 3, 4, and 5 Battle Passes were $30 and included one Legendary skin, one Epic skin, and 2,000 coins. Meanwhile, the Season 7 Pass is $10 more for one additional Legendary skin. Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Batte Pass was also $40, but also added a new PVE mission.

The skin that was the focus point of advertisements for this season is exclusive to the $40 bundle… good job Blizzard 🙂

byu/____Maximus____ inOverwatch

The higher price is ar•••••••••guably made worse by the fact that Moira’s Lilith skin is a Battle Pass exclusive. Commenters under a different post saw players complain about being unable to spend their saved premium currency on Moira’s Lilith skin. One seemingly annoyed Overwatch 2 player accused Blizzard of essentially charging $40 for a Diablo 4 advertisement.

Daniel DeAngleo
Daniel DeAngleo

Daniel is a writer and game reviewer from central Florida. Gaming has been a long-time passion of his, with games like Age of Empires 2 and Fable being major parts of his childhood.

Share article

TRENDING

Related