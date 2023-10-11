Overwatch 2 Season 7 Skins Locked Behind $40 Paywall

Overwatch 2 Season 7 started yesterday, October 10, updating the Samoa map and re-working Sombra’s weapons and abilities. However, fans are unhappy with Blizzard’s decision to charge $40 for Season 7’s Diablo-inspired skins.

Overwatch 2 fans think the Season 7 Battle Pass is overpriced

In the spirit of Halloween, Overwatch 2 Season 7 introduces several new skins inspired by Blizzard’s Diablo 3 and Diablo 4. These include news skins for Zarya, Wrecking Ball, Roadhog, Reinhardt, Pharah, and two for Sombra. However, Season 7’s headliner is the new Lilith skin for Overwatch 2’s mad scientist Moira. Unfortunately, these new costumes don’t come cheap. Players who want Lilith Moira, Imperious Reinhardt, and their matching sprays will need to pay $39.99 for the latest Ultimate Battle Pass.

Multiple Overwatch 2 players took to Reddit to criticize the pack’s pricing. One user even took the time to compare prices and content from previous Battle Passes. Blizzard introduced Ultimate Battle Passes in Season 3, replacing the Watchpoint Packs from Seasons 1 and 2. The Season 3, 4, and 5 Battle Passes were $30 and included one Legendary skin, one Epic skin, and 2,000 coins. Meanwhile, the Season 7 Pass is $10 more for one additional Legendary skin. Overwatch 2’s Season 6 Batte Pass was also $40, but also added a new PVE mission.

The higher price is ar•••••••••guably made worse by the fact that Moira’s Lilith skin is a Battle Pass exclusive. Commenters under a different post saw players complain about being unable to spend their saved premium currency on Moira’s Lilith skin. One seemingly annoyed Overwatch 2 player accused Blizzard of essentially charging $40 for a Diablo 4 advertisement.