Overwatch’s Newest Character Ashe Origins Detailed in Animated Origin Story Video

The introduction of Ashe, the 29th and latest addition to Overwatch’s bustling roster of characters, was happily announced earlier at BlizzCon 2018, appearing in an animated short that saw her squaring off against Jesse McCree for the contents of a mysterious crate. But just who is Ashe? Aside from being an obvious gunslinging aficionado with amazing abilities, not much was revealed about her backstory, that is until today. You can check out the video detailing her origins, as well as a full description of her character, below:

Ashe is the ambitious and calculating leader of the Deadlock Gang and a respected figure in the criminal underworld. Born into a wealthy family, Ashe grew up surrounded by privilege. Her parents were highly sought-after business consultants and coaches for powerful CEOs around the world. Though her parents paid little attention to her (mostly leaving her in the care of the family’s omnic butler, Bob), they ensured that Ashe had every opportunity to succeed. But a chance meeting with a local ruffian, named Jesse McCree, and an impromptu string of crimes committed together opened her eyes to her true calling. The satisfaction of outwitting her targets and the thrill of getting away with it set her on the outlaw path.

She seemingly used the cunning and ruthless business strategies of her neglectful parents to create a gang worthy of note. But what about B.O.B.? The caring robot serves as Ashe’s ultimate ability, but such a position doesn’t leave him without a background:

B.O.B., Ashe’s ultimate ability, summons Bob, her stalwart omnic companion. Bob acts as a temporary member of the team, and he’s very good at contesting territory with his disruptive capabilities and immense firepower. He can travel a long distance as he charges into the fray, only coming to full stop when he hits a solid structure. Note that Bob will charge wherever you instruct him to, so be careful to not send him off a ledge! For best results, point him at groups of enemies or slow his roll by directing him toward a wall, where he’ll have a choice of targets. Enemies that Bob comes into contact with will be sent flying into the air, at the mercy of his brutal arm cannons. Due to his high damage-dealing capabilities, Bob tends to draw a lot of enemy fire, so take advantage and flank the opposing team or pick off distracted heroes. As a member of the team, Bob is able to contest objectives, preventing enemy teams from pushing the payload or securing points until he has been eliminated or leaps away.

Are we excited for Ashe and B.O.B. to make their grand debut in Overwatch? Ashe is currently available on the PTR (Public Test Region), and has been set to release on live servers for all on November 20, 2018, as long as there are no technical issues. She might also make an appearance within our Overwatch Lore Guide.

If you want even more Overwatch, new Overwatch LEGO sets were just announced at BlizzCon alongside the reveal of Ashe. Blizzard also revealed they’ve got at least six more characters planned for the hero shooter, which would eventually bring the roster to a robust 35 characters.

Let us know what you think of her addition in the comments!

[Source: Play Overwatch]