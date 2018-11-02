Ashe Joins the Overwatch Roster, New Animated Short Released

We’re right in the middle of the BlizzCon 2018 opening ceremonies, and that means we’re facing a wave of new announcements for various Blizzard properties. Of course, that includes everyone’s favorite hero shooter Overwatch, and sure enough there’s some new stuff to gush over. First, a new animated short was shown, featuring McCree and a few faces from his past. Then, one of the characters in that short was revealed to be the new playable hero.

The new hero is Ashe, who according to Overwatch lore is the leader of the Deadlock Gang. As she rose to power in the American Southwest, she was able to get all the other gangs to band together, and now she runs them all in a network of mass criminal shenanigans. Here’s her reveal trailer, as well as her abilities:

The Viper Ashe’s semi-automatic rifle fires quick shots, or she can use her aim-down sights for a more damaging, precise shot. Dynamite Ashe throws an explosive that detonates after a short delay or immediately when shot. The explosion from Dynamite also lights enemies on fire, dealing damage over time. Coach Gun Ashe blasts enemies in front of her, knocking them away and propelling herself backward for added mobility. B.O.B. Ashe summons her trusted omnic sidekick, B.O.B., who charges forward and knocks enemies into the air, then lays down suppressing fire with his arm cannons.

Source: Overwatch website