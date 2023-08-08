Overwatch 2 Season 6 Trailer Introduces New Hero, Maps, Skins

Overwatch 2‘s biggest season is almost out, and Blizzard Entertainment has dropped a meaty trailer for it just two days before its August 10 start date. Overwatch 2 Season 6 has not only the controversial story missions, but also a new hero, battle pass, single-player mode, and more.

Overwatch 2 Season 6 adds new hero Illari

The title gives away arguably the most substantial part of the season, as Invasion marks the first wave of Overwatch 2’s story missions. These three missions won’t be free, though, and will be sold in two bundles. As was previously announced, the $15 version will include permanent access to these three Invasion missions, 1,000 Overwatch Coins (around $10), and a Legendary skin for Sojourn (valued at $19). Those who don’t own Sojourn will also get access to her upon competing story mission challenges. The $40 bundle also comes with the same perks, as well as 2,000 total Overwatch Coins, 20 battle pass skips, and a Legendary skin for both Cassidy and Kiriko.

The new hero is another substantial part of the season, and she is a support named Illari. This is the same name from the recent leak that supposedly had a few of her other skins and implied she was of Peruvian descent. Blizzard hasn’t broken her move set down yet, but she has healing turrets and what seems to be a super jump that knocks enemies back. It also looks like her ultimate is some kind of rocket. These can be seen in the trailer and more or less corroborate a recent leak.

Hero Mastery missions make for an additional noteworthy pillar and give users training missions for every hero that lets them hone their skills. For example, the trailer has Reinhardt going through a trial that tests his ability to keep his shield up. There’s also new player progression, but Blizzard didn’t show that off.

Some of the new skins were in the trailer, as well, and gave a preview of the Omnic-style costumes coming to the game (some of which were also leaked). A few will be in the store, while others will be in the battle pass, but it’s currently unclear what that split will be.

Season 6 also has more than its share of maps, modes, and events that might get overshadowed by the other elements. Flashpoint is the new regular game mode, which has players capturing randomized control points. Suravasa and New Junk City are the two new maps, which are based in India and Australia, respectively.

The limited-time events are peppered throughout the season, as well. This means the Battle for Olympus, Starwatch, and Questwatch events will start replaying on a weekly basis starting September 19. These go alongside the smaller events that Blizzard didn’t drop many details about. Regardless, there will be a co-op event called Underworld, an event celebrating Illari’s launch, and another event around the Hero Mastery missions.