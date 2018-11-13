See How Crafty You Can Be in My Time at Portia

In need of an RPG with simulation elements? Pathea Games’ My Time at Portia, was announced earlier in 2018. Though it’s currently available through Steam Early Access for PCs, console players have yet to get a chance to try their hand at exploring the sandbox’s world. While game is still without a release date, publisher Team17 has released a new trailer hyping up My Time at Portia’s crafting mechanics.

Learn how crafting works in the video below:

Based on the trailer alone, the crafting system in My Time at Portia seems rather intricate. But you don’t have to just go by what’s in the video. To further detail what to expect when creating things in the game, Pathea Games and Team17 offered the following explanation.

Arriving in the enchanting town of Portia, you’ll be able to start a new life and set to work restoring your Pa’s neglected workshop to its former glory. Armed with your Pa’s workshop handbook and workbench, you must gather, mine and craft your way to being crowned the number one workshop in the whole of Portia! As well as crafting and building there’s plenty more to do and discover in Portia including growing crops, raising animals, befriending the towns quirky inhabitants and uncovering the mysteries this charming post-apocalyptic land has forgotten.

It seems fans of Animal Crossing and Harvest Moon will be in for a treat when My Time at Portia arrives, as it shares many similarities with the community and farming simulations.

Presently, players can venture into My Time at Portia via Steam Early Access. Other than a promise that it’s coming “soon,” the game still lacks an official release date for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.