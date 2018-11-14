THQ Nordic Is Working on 35 Unannounced Games

It seems like all of those recent THQ Nordic acquisitions are going to pay off. In a recent financial report, the company announced that it currently has a whopping fifty-five games in development. Of those, thirty-five games are unannounced! Expect to see steady announcements coming from THQ Nordic for the foreseeable future.

Obviously, as these are unannounced games, there’s no way to know what exactly all these titles are. There’s also the question of how far into development some of these titles even are. Given the sheer volume, it’s likely that at least some of these are in the early stages of development, but again, there’s no way to know for sure. Also, we never know if projects in development will eventually make it all the way to a finished product.

THQ Nordic certainly isn’t lacking, when it comes to IP it can turn to. The publisher has spent the better part of 2018 building up its roster through various acquisitions. It kicked off the year by purchasing Koch Media, owner of publisher Deep Silver, bringing franchises like Saint’s Row and Dead Island into the fold. It followed by announcing the acquisitions of dormant properties like Timesplitters, Kingdoms of Amalur, and Alone in the Dark. On November 14, 2018, THQ Nordic announced its acquisition of Bugbear Entertainment and Coffee Stain Studios.

Of course, THQ Nordic has many confirmed games in various stages of development. Darksiders III will be released on November 27, 2018, and Desperados III will launch sometime in 2019. In addition, the publisher will have an original IP, Biomutant, coming in 2019.

[Source: THQ Nordic]