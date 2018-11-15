Player Interest in Cyberpunk 2077 is Greater Than The Witcher, Says CD Projekt RED

Since its E3 2018 presence, hype surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 continues to build. Obviously, CD Projekt RED’s release of the 48-minute demo added tremendously to the excitement. In addition, metrics from the gameplay reveal and trailers have led CD Projekt to conclude that consumer interest in Cyberpunk 2077 is far higher than it was for The Witcher series.

During the company’s recent Q3 2018 financial call, CEO Adam Kiciński explained that “this year we released two new trailers showcasing our upcoming release. The first of those appeared at the end of the second quarter, while the 48-minute gameplay trailer was released this August. As you can see, interest in Cyberpunk 2077, or at least in its trailers, is many times greater than in the case of The Witcher.”

Kiciński then told investors the spike in interest does not mean anyone should begin exploring lofty ideas about potential sales numbers for the sci-fi title. However, the impressive stats surrounding user engagement does suggest there is an audience for Cyberpunk 2077. This, as far as CD Projekt can estimate, bodes well for what could otherwise be considered risk-taking with a new IP. Should success on this front persist, Kiciński believes Cyberpunk 2077 could ultimately meet expectations.

Based on what’s known about Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt still has an abundance of information left to reveal. For example, developers have spoken highly of the intricate systems involved in side missions , which have not yet been shown in any great detail. Similarly, discussion concerning how gender identity and body type will factor into the experience has surfaced. Yet, these are facets of Cyberpunk 2077 that developers admit they are still prototyping. As such, it’s unlikely the nuances of character creation will receive an in depth reveal anytime soon.

At present, Cyberpunk 2077 lacks an official release date.

[Source CD Projekt RED via Wccftech]