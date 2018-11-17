Liquidator Confirms That the Process of Telltale’s Full Closure Has Already Begun

Despite Telltale Games CEO Pete Hawley insisting that the studio isn’t entirely shutting down and a skeleton crew will remain, liquidator Sherwood Partners has confirmed that the process of full closure has already begun.

In a statement to GameDaily, Sherwood Partners co-founder Martin Pichinson said that “it’s just that someone didn’t make it to the finish line.” “Is it sad? Yes. It’s a whole new world,” he added.

Towards the end of September, Hawley took to Twitter to correct reports of the studio shutting down, reiterating that approximately 25 employees will continue to work for the foreseeable future. However, two weeks later, another round of layoffs hit the studio. Interestingly, Hawley seems to have deactivated his Twitter account after facing intense criticism from other industry professionals who called him out over questionable actions and statements on several occasions.

It looks like Telltale’s creditors were already on board regarding the closure process. According to a letter dated November 11, 2018 obtained by GameDaily, the process of General Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors was initiated on October 11. Those who have claims against Telltale’s assets have until April 9, 2019 to file a proof.

GameDaily notes that some of Telltale’s titles, including Back to the Future and Jurassic Park, have been removed from Steam. However, others are still live.

