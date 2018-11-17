Cliff Bleszinski Says He’s ‘Never’ Making Another Game in Response to Tweet About LawBreakers

Gears of War creator and now-defunct Boss Key Productions’ founder, Cliff Bleszinski, has said that he’s “never” making another game after receiving a tweet about refunding those who purchased LawBreakers. Although he’s gone through a period of retirement before, it seems Bleszinski is actually done for good this time, according to a (very) brief comment he provided to Games Industry.

“You all won’t refund players who stuck with you all and spent money for you all to keep up the content,” reads a tweet from what appears to be a troll account. “Now all that money is wasted.”

Bleszinski wrote back:

I paid my employees, their 401ks, and their health care – even months after the studio folded. So they could care for their families. I didn’t take a salary myself for two years. I get you’re sad, but god, this kinda shit is another reason I am NEVER making another game. https://t.co/RtS7l5WcAl — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) November 15, 2018

When Games Industry reached out to Bleszinski to ask if he meant what he said, he responded with, “I’m done.”

Former employee Zach Lowery pointed out that severance only lasted three weeks, to which Beszinski said that he may have used “hyperbole” but he believes he did the right thing. He received quite a few messages of support from fellow developers including God of War producer Cory Barlog.

We wish Bleszinski the best of luck in his future endeavors.

