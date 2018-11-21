The Second Project Judge Demo Lets People Play the Full First Chapter

PlayStation gamers who either live in Japan or have a Japanese PSN account are in for a treat. Sega will launch a second Project Judge demo that features the game’s entire first chapter. PlayStation Plus subscribers will gain access to the demo on November 22, 2018, but the demo will become available to everyone on November 30, 2018.

Interestingly, whatever progress is made during the demo will carry over into the main experience. At present, there’s no news concerning if or how game progress in the demo may affect trophy progress.

The hype surrounding Project Judge has continued to build since its pre-Tokyo Game Show 2018 reveal. It’s for a good reason, too. Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, the team behind the acclaimed Yakuza series, is developing Project Judge. This time, however, the story of crime is told from a different perspective. Players take on the role of an attorney turned detective, Takayuki Yagami. After a series of murders are committed, Yagami is thrust headfirst into a homicide case.

Similar to Yakuza, combat and compelling crime drama rest at the heart of Project Judge. However, plenty of new mechanics have been implemented to help round out the experience. These new mechanics include hacking, eavesdropping, and interrogation tactics, all of which Sega has previously shown off in gameplay walkthroughs.

Sega will release Project Judge in Japan for the PlayStation 4 on December 13, 2018. The publisher plans to launch the title in Western territories on an unspecified date in 2019.

[Source via Gematsu]