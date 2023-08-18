Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Includes Like a Dragon 8 Demo

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has revealed that Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name will include a demo of the upcoming Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth when it comes out later this year. The “special trial version” will have a scene that won’t be found in the final version of Infinite Wealth.

The Like a Dragon 8: Infinite Wealth special trial version is seemingly a prologue

The demo of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth can be accessed once players complete the campaign of Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Studio director Masayoshi Yokoyama also confirmed that the scenes featuring both Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu will not be included in Infinite Wealth when it comes out next year. As such, the demo is seemingly serving as a prologue to the events of the main game.

The recent developer update also included a seven-minute overview trailer of The Man Who Erased His Name. The trailer kicked off with a look at the game’s story which begins after the legendary Kazuma Kiryu faked his own death and changed his name. Despite this, he’s driven out of hiding and drawn back into a life of crime under the codename “Joryu” when a rival gang threatens his family.

The trailer also once again went into the game’s fighting styles, which the studio also broke down back in June shortly after those details leaked out. There are two fighting styles. Agent style gives players a range of high-tech gadgets that are about speed, precision, and taking down a number of enemies at once. Yakuza style is the more traditional street fighting style with “wildly aggressive” moves. Players can switch easily between both styles to suit the situation.

There was also a look at some of the side activities, which include the “deadliest battle arena tournament ever.” There’s also a cabaret club, karaoke, golf, darts, pocket racing, retro arcade machines, and billiards. All of these can be tried out at the player’s leisure when the digital-only game is released on November 9.