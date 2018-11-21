Take in the Sights With Strange Brigade’s All-New Photo Mode

Strange Brigade is getting updated once again. The newest update brings two new modes to Rebellion’s co-op shooter. The first, Photo Mode, encourages you to stop and take in the surroundings, no matter how dangerous they may be. On the other side of the spectrum, Extreme Mode ramps up the difficulty to eleven. The update goes live on November 26, 2018.

Strange Brigade is the latest game to get the now-ubiquitous Photo Mode. You’ll be able to pause the action and manipulate the scene so you can share it with the world. You can mess with the field of view, depth of field, and more. In addition, you’ll also be able to change the angle to make sure you get that perfect shot. And what’s a Photo Mode without frames and filters? Strange Brigade will have plenty of those, from black-and-white filters to comic book-esque borders.

Extreme Mode, as its name implies, takes the difficulty to extreme levels. It will make Strange Brigade’s campaign even more challenging than before. It’ll be just the thing to test players who see themselves as experts. Enemies hit harder and take longer to bring down. You and your friends will have to be perfectly in sync to prevail. The update also brings two new score attack levels and introduces a new map to Strange Brigade’s Horde Mode.

If one thing is clear, it’s that Rebellion definitely hasn’t skimped on its support of Strange Brigade. Since being released in August 2018, it has seen regular content drops of all kinds. In addition to paid DLC expansions, Strange Brigade has also received a steady stream of free updates for all players. The next DLC packs are available on November 27, 2018. A new character will be playable, and the Thrice Damned storyline reaches its thrilling conclusion.