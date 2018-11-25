Kadokawa Games’ Root Letter Is Getting the Hollywood Treatment

Kadokawa Games and Akatsuki Entertainment USA announced a Root Letter Hollywood movie adaptation at the Kadokawa Games Fan Dai Kanshasai 2018 event this weekend. A teaser image for the live-action project was also released, which you can see above.

The project is in its early stages and is being produced by Akatsuki USA head, Annmarie Bailey.

Japanese firm Akatsuki launched its US movie production venture in October 2018, and appointed Bailey as President. According to a report by Variety, the company’s USA arm will work on various commercial projects and establish partnerships with Hollywood firms.

“Akatsuki is already a successful company, and is now looking at diversification into film, TV, and into the US,” Bailey told Variety last month. “Moeko [Suzuki] and I have the ambition to help Akatsuki become a global entertainment company. We will do that though adaptations and through original content.”

“Our goal is to produce original and distinctive films of the highest quality to excite and move audiences not only in the US or Japan, but the whole world,” added Akatsuki’s Chief Operating Officer, Tetsuro Kouda.

Root Letter released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation Vita, PC, and mobile devices. While the Vita version of the game received positive reviews overall, Root Letter‘s PS4 version garnered a mixed response.

A live-action version of the game, Root Letter: Last Answer, is currently in development and will release on December 20, 2018 in Japan.

[Source: Anime News Network, Variety]