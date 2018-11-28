Sega Teases a Yakuza Announcement for the Kinda Funny Games Showcase

The Kinda Funny Games Showcase kind of sprung out of nowhere, being brought into fruition after Sony announced there would not be a PSX in 2018. Since then, we learned that around 50 games will have some sort of presence at the event, and we may know one of them. It looks as though Sega may have something Yakuza-related up its sleeve for the showcase on December 8, 2018.

The exchange began on Twitter, where Greg Miller, co-founder of Kinda Funny, asked the official Sega and Yakuza accounts if they’d “wanna announce something” at the KF Games Showcase. The Sega Twitter account representative seemed to be on-board with it, saying the company was “convinced.”

You know what. You’ve convinced us. Sure! — SEGA (@SEGA) November 27, 2018

Now the question is, what exactly we’ll see from the Yakuza team. Following in the footsteps of Yakuza Kiwami and Yakuza Kiwami 2, we could see the Yakuza 3 remaster for the PlayStation 4 make its way to the West. In addition, while it’s not directly part of the Yakuza series, Judge Eyes (also known as Project Judge) does take place in the Yakuza universe. We could see more information on that, and possibly even find out a Western release date for it.

Of course, we don’t have long to wait. The Kinda Funny Games Showcase takes place on December 8, 2018. What are you hoping to see from the Yakuza series there? Let us know!