Anime Matsuri is Bringing the Otomate Store to Texas

Houston Texas anime convention Anime Matsuri has revealed that its 2019 event will include the United States debut of Otomate Store, a famous Tokyo shop that deals exclusively in Otome merchandise. The Tokyo store runs under game developer and publisher Idea Factory, which of course has several Otome games under its belt.

Otomate Store will run in the George R. Brown Convention Center’s Exhibit Hall. Said convention center is of course the overall location of Anime Matsuri 2019, which will be held on June 14 through 16, 2019. Otomate Store will be open for three days, and the merchandise will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

This pop-up version of Otomate Store will house official (and exclusive) merchandise from Otome games such as Amnesia, Diabolik Lovers, and Collar x Malice. PlayStation-adjacent visual novel fans are certainly familiar with those games, and this is a rare chance to snag some official merch.

Otome games, for the unfamiliar, are visual novels that specifically lean towards an audience of young women, often featuring romantic storyline paths and rosters of extremely attractive, yet deeply flawed men to pursue. A prime example of the genre is the Hakuoki series, which arguably popularized Otome games in North America.

Anime Matsuri, which is approaching its 13th year of operation, is one of the biggest anime conventions in North America and has grown to over 36,000 attendees each year. Events at Anime Matsuri range in scale, from panels and workshops to higher concept events such as Japanese car and fashion shows.

