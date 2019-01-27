Spike Chunsoft and Zero Escape Creator Will Announce an ‘Exciting’ Collaborative Project Soon

Spike Chunsoft and Zero Escape series creator, Kotaro Uchikoshi, have announced that they’ll be revealing an “exciting” collaborative project on Wednesday, January 30, 2019.

No hints have been given but both parties made English announcements separately so it looks like it’ll be a global project. You can check out the tweets below.

We will make an official announcement about collaborative project between Spike Chunsoft and me (Kotaro Uchikoshi) next Wednesday, January 30. Please don’t miss it!! pic.twitter.com/ehI4GeFaqO — Kotaro Uchikoshi Eng (@Uchikoshi_Eng) January 25, 2019

We’re revealing an exciting project in collaboration with Kotaro Uchikoshi next week, Jan 30! https://t.co/eIie6r8JeR — Spike Chunsoft, Inc. (@SpikeChunsoft_e) January 25, 2019

In July 2018, Uchikoshi revealed that he was working on detective thriller, AI: The Somnium Files, with Spike Chunsoft. The game was initially announced in March 2017 as Project: Psync.

AI: The Somnium Files puts players in the shoes of detective Kaname Date, who has been tasked with solving a mysterious murder case in Tokyo, Japan. The protagonist is equipped with an artificial eye, which includes an AI unit, to help him solve crimes. Here’s how Spike Chunsoft breaks down the game’s title:

AI: Artificial Intelligence

Eye: The pronunciation of “AI” and main theme of the game

Love: “Ai” also means “love” in Japanese

Somnium: “Somnium” means “dream” in Latin

AI: The Somnium Files is in development for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. A release window has not been revealed yet.

We’ll update our readers when the collaborative project is announced. In the meantime, share your wish lists with us below!

[Source: Gematsu]