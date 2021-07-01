AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative, a sequel to the cult classic AI: The Somnium Files, will launch for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2022. Developer Spike Chunsoft revealed the title via an announcement trailer, alongside a special Collector’s Edition. The Collector’s Edition will include a figure of Aiba from Good Smile Company as well as an artbook and official soundtrack.

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative is a sequel to AI: The Somnium Files, a sci-fi mystery adventure game set in a futuristic Tokyo. It follows a now-grown-up Special Agent Mizuki Okiura tasked with solving the “Half Body” serial killings. The trailer also features her AI companion AI-Ball or “Aiba”, who previously helped the first game’s protagonist Kaname Date solve the murders of the original game. Additionally, the “Half Body” serial killings could potentially tie into the previous game’s events, as they occur six years prior.

While there is currently no confirmed price or release date, AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative will launch in spring 2022 with a special collector’s edition. The collector’s edition will include the items below as a pre-order bonus:

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative Collector’s Edition

A physical copy of AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative

Exclusive 170mm Good Smile Company Pop Up Parade Figure of AI-Ball “Aiba”

SECRET OF THE WORLD: THE DEFIniTIVE ART BOOK featuring concept art and illustrations by Yusuke Kozaki

HARMOniOUS DISCORD official soundtrack by Keisuke Ito

Collector’s Edition outerbox

The Somnium Files series was created by Zero Escape series director Kotaro Uchikoshi, who started work on the project back in 2018. A free demo of the first game was also launched on the PS Store back in 2019, and the full game is currently available on a 60% discount for those who wish to start their adventure. If you’re interested in reading more about AI: The Somnium Files, you can also check out our official PS4 review of the game.

You can check out the AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative official announcement trailer below:

AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative will launch for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in spring 2022.

[Source: Spike Chunsoft Website]