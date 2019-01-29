Fortnite Update 7.30 Adds Legendary Weapons Only LTM and Super Bowl Skins

This week’s Fortnite update adds the Solid Gold limited-time mode that features nothing but legendary weapons and increases the amount of materials a player receives from gathering. This update also introduces a new, ice cold weapon to Battle Royale called the Chiller Grenade. This item will knock back your enemies and cause them to slide across the ground for seven seconds.

With Super Bowl LIII just around the corner, the team at Epic Games is letting players choose sides, with Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots uniforms added to the Fourth Down Outfit set. These variants will be granted to anyone who already owns the Fourth Down set, so those who own it can already get the benefits and those who don’t may have a reason to get it now.

Two new songs were added to Creative mode, as well as some Arctic prefabs for players to make their visions come true. As usual, this week saw plenty of small adjustments and bug fixes. For instance, screens no longer shake uncontrollably after walking on icy surfaces. Lastly, those playing on mobile will be happy to know Bluetooth controller support is finally here.

Below are the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety.