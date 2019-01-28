Madden NFL 19 Predicts the Winner of Super Bowl 53

It’s become a yearly tradition for the latest Madden game to predict the results of the Super Bowl. Many Americans are preparing to huddle around the television with copious amounts of snacks to see who will win between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams. And if Madden NFL 19 turns out to be correct, the Rams will be taking home the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 3, 2019.

Check out highlights of the virtual Super Bowl right here:

According to the video, the Rams will overtake the Patriots with a score of 30-27. If this prediction comes to be true, it would be the Rams’ first win since 2000. The upcoming Super Bowl is also a rematch of the Rams/Patriots face-off in Super Bowl 36, which the Patriots won.

The simulation is certainly a nail-biter. The Patriots, led by Tom Brady, dominated the first half of the game with a score of 17-3. However, the Rams came roaring back in the second half, scoring 27 points to give them the win. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is an essential part of this victory with four sacks, earning him the MVP title. Hopefully the real game is as exciting as this virtual showdown turned out to be.

Of course, the Madden prediction isn’t always correct. While the predictions of the champions in 2015 and 2017 were spot-on, 2016 and 2018 sadly were not. And the exact play-by-plays don’t tend to line up, either. But let’s hope this prediction is accurate. Tom Brady doesn’t need another ring.

Madden NFL 19 is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.