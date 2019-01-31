Hikaru Utada’s ‘Face My Fears’ is Her First Billboard Hot 100 Hit

Kingdom Hearts III is finally out, and by all accounts it appears to be doing quite well. That success has extended to singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada, who has been with the series since the beginning, and of course debuted a new single for the new game. The single, “Face My Fears,” is a collaboration with Skrillex, and also has become Utada’s first song to appear on the Billboard Hot 100 list.

“Face My Fears,” which was produced by both Skrillex and “Poo Bear,” was released on January 18, 2019. For the Billboard Hot 100 list dated February, 2, the track has landed on the no. 98 spot, just barely (but still cleanly) making the list. The song is a testament to the hype surrounding both Utada and Kingdom Hearts III, as it dropped well before the game even did, which just came out on January 29.

While this is her first spot on the Hot 100, this is not Utada’s first appearance on music artist charts by any means. Billboard, which is United States-based, notes that two of her solo albums have appeared on the Billboard 200 chart: Exodus (2004), which was no. 160, and This is the One, which cracked the top 100 in 2009 at no. 69. When her LP Fantôme dropped in 2016, it hit the no. 1 spot on the World Albums chart.

“Face My Fears” also sees Utada hitting the top spot for the first time on the World Digital Song Sales chart, with 10,000 downloads so far. “Simple and Clean” also happens to be on the same chart, appearing on the no. 21 spot after showing up for sale on digital marketplaces in the United States.

Meanwhile, “Face My Fears” also happens to be Skrillex’s eighth appearance on the Hot 100 list, the previous one being his “Purple Lamborghini” collaboration with Rick Ross.

[Source: Billboard]