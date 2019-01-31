Shenmue III English Voice Cast Confirmed With Progress Update

Shenmue III is coming along, with 70-80% of the English voice acting now completely recorded. These recording sessions started back in 2018 and are continuing on the right track, with the game due out this August. All of this information was shared by the team via the franchise’s official website.

The English voice acting team consists of Corey Marshall making his epic return as Ryo Hazuki and Brianna Knickerbocker as Ling Shenhua. Corey’s daughter, Katana, is also involved. This game marks her voice acting debut, but the character she plays has yet to be directly confirmed. The recording staff from Lionbridge Gaming is also playing a crucial role in helping this all come together, from a technical standpoint.

Considering the progress the team has made on the voice acting front, it looks like the delays really might be over for this cult classic franchise. The Shenmue fanbase may be small, but it certainly is mighty. In fact, the game’s Kickstarter ended with 81,087 backers that raised a grand total of $7,179,510. Recently, Shenmue III was even confirmed for a release in mainland China.

Did you play the Shenmue I & II HD Remaster to prepare for this release? Will you be picking up this next chapter in Ryo’s story? Let us know in the comments below.

Shenmue III will launch on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on August 21, 2019.

[Source: Shenmue Website]