Will You Bee Ready for Bee Simulator in Late 2019

In August 2018, Varsav Game Studios announced plans to launch a new simulation title, Bee Simulator. As proof that such a project is indeed still in development, the studio has revealed its partnership with publisher Bigben. Thanks to this alliance, Bee Simulator is on tap to release sometime in late 2019 for consoles and PC. In addition, the game will receive a worldwide physical release.

With regards to news of the two companies joining forces, Varsav Game Studios’ Founder and Joint-CEO, Lukasz Rosinski, had this to say in a press release,

It’s a great pleasure to have such an experienced partner like BIGBEN as a publisher for our upcoming Bee Simulator game. As a unique mix of action game with elements of simulation, and definitely with an educational mission, we deeply believe that Bee Simulator has great potential. Potential not only to give players huge amounts of fun and entertainment from being a bee, but also by increasing their knowledge of the nature that surrounds them, and maybe even change their work-life-nature balance. We believe that the global marketing and sales campaign of Bee Simulator in cooperation with BIGBEN will build a strong awareness of all the unique aspects of the game.

Benoît Clerc, Bigben’s Head of Publishing, added the following,

It’s a real pleasure to work with Varsav Game Studio on this game. The passion of those guys who have worked for years to make this innovative title accessible to everyone is something that really made us enthusiastic. As a major player in the AA video games publishing industry, we really wanted to be part of creative projects that offer unique experiences to all players, whether they are young or adult, and that’s exactly what Bee Simulator is about.

In a setting inspired by New York City’s Central Park, players will adopt the role of a bee. As a hive member, a bee’s actions play an essential part in its colony’s upkeep. Therefore, players must perform tasks such collecting pollen. When the weight of the colony isn’t resting on a bee’s incredibly small shoulders, there’s fun to be had. For instance, players will be able to participate in waggle dances, access races, and leisurely explore the Central Park-like setting.

Bee Simulator will also offer players three different modes, each of which features educational components. Split-screen options will be available, too, allowing for either cooperative or competitive play. Players should expect all of this and more to be accompanied by relaxing tunes from composer Mikołaj Stroiński, who developed the music for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and The Vanishing of Ethan Carter.

