Apart from press previews here and there, not much has been seen of Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood in quite some time. That will soon change, however. Developer Cyanide Studio and publisher Bigben Interactive have announced plans to bring the action-RPG to PDXCon 2019 next weekend. At the show in Berlin, Germany, the development team will show off more of the game, though what’s specifically on the cards remains unknown.

In announcing the news, Bigben Interactive also launched a new teaser trailer, made especially for the PDXCon announcement. Check it out in the video linked below:

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood will put players in the role of a werewolf named Cahal, who’s previously been outcast from his clan. In the game, Cahal returns home to help his clan of endangered werewolves. To truly be of assistance, however, he must learn to control the rage residing deep inside of him. Only then will he be able to exact vengeance on those who have endangered Earth. Interestingly, those in power who are responsible for the imbalance of nature belong to the Pentex corporation. Apparently, Cahal will play an integral part in the “Great War” that sees his people go against Pentex.

The project from Cyanide originally hit the public conscious back in January 2017. At the time, Focus Home Interactive was the RPG’s publisher. Upon Bigben’s acquisition of Cyanide Studio in 2018, the rights to the Werewolf title were also transferred.

PDXCon will kick off next week on October 18th, and will end October 20th. Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood is expected to come to consoles and PC on an unspecified date in 2020.

[Source: Bigben Interactive via Gematsu]